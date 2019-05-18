Canaccord Genuity Cuts National Bank of Canada (NA) Price Target to C$65.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

NA stock opened at C$63.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$54.37 and a 52-week high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.74000012650231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Ricardo Pascoe sold 50,392 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$3,132,477.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,911.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Lavigne sold 32,576 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.25, for a total transaction of C$2,027,901.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,694.15.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

