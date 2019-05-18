Camtek (CAMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CAMT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

CAMT stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.43. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 389,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 129,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

