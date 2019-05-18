California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 93,911 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $280,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Danaher by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 852.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $576,951.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 424,761 shares of company stock valued at $54,983,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $131.10 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

