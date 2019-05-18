Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $179,134.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $744.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

