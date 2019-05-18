Bytecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $241,717.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $164.78 million and approximately $241,717.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC, Crex24 and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.01091892 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010881 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, cfinex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Poloniex, OKEx, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

