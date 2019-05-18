Burberry Group plc (BURBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BURBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,412. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

