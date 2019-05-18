Bunzl plc (BNZL) Raises Dividend to GBX 35 Per Share

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,119 ($27.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125 ($27.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,353 ($30.75).

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 8,190 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,376 ($31.05), for a total transaction of £194,594.40 ($254,272.05). Also, insider Brian May sold 25,887 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,411 ($31.50), for a total value of £624,135.57 ($815,543.67).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

