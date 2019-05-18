Buckeye Partners (BPL) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $41.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Buckeye Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckeye Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Buckeye Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.79.

NYSE BPL opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.09. Buckeye Partners has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.65.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.60%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Bohnsack sold 2,500 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $104,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $17,610.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Buckeye Partners by 150,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

