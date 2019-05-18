Brokerages Expect Opus Bank (OPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will report $64.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.40 million and the lowest is $64.20 million. Opus Bank posted sales of $62.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $257.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.40 million to $258.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $274.60 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $275.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Opus Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Opus Bank by 163.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Opus Bank by 11,397.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Opus Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPB opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $727.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

