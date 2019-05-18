Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.17 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $338,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 1,250 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $81,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,528,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,427 shares of company stock worth $6,612,055. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,686,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,514,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,762,000 after buying an additional 284,693 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,043,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Green Dot by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.74. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

