Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,333,000 after buying an additional 120,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $134.19 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $501.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,198,550.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 37,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $4,697,069.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 325,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,645,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,070 shares of company stock worth $9,268,785 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

