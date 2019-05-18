BoutsPro Achieves Market Cap of $158,370.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $158,370.00 and approximately $24,797.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00367969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00825515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00150184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005279 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.