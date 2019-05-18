BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Universal Corp (UVV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Universal were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 442.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Universal by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Universal by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal news, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $433,239.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $135,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UVV opened at $52.02 on Friday. Universal Corp has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

