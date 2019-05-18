Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,048,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

BKEP opened at $1.13 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $93.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueknight Energy Partners LP will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKEP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Blueknight Energy Partners Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

