Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Tops $48,633.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $48,633.00 and approximately $62,455.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00067785 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002457 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013166 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00167967 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006900 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 159,294,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

