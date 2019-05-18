Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $180,931.00 and approximately $7,231.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00385365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00829033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00148740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005233 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 16,073,146 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

