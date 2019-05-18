BioTime (BTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "BioTime, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the field of regenerative medicine. The foundation of its core therapeutic technology platform is pluripotent cells that are capable of becoming any of the cell types in the human body. BioTime's research and other activities have resulted, over time, in the creation of other subsidiaries that address other non-therapeutic market opportunities such as cancer diagnostics, drug development and cell research products, and mobile health software applications. "

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioTime and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BioTime in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BioTime from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of BioTime in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTime presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. BioTime has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTX. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BioTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioTime by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,218,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 1,039,523 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of BioTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioTime by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 529,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 385,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioTime during the first quarter worth $430,000.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

