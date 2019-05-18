Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.41. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.64 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Analysts anticipate that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,214,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

