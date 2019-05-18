BidaskClub Lowers Synergy Resources (SRCI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Ifs Securities upgraded Synergy Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SRCI opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Synergy Resources has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

