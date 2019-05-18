BidaskClub Lowers Popular (BPOP) to Hold

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Popular to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. Popular had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carlos J. Vazquez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $171,885.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,260.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 9.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.