BidaskClub Lowers Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.67 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $274,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $76,171.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $627,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

