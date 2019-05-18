BidaskClub Lowers Chart Industries (GTLS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Gabelli cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of GTLS opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.13. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $42,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $721,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 684,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $22,427,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,609,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 1,161.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 284,918 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

