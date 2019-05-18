BidaskClub Downgrades Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 877,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,387. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $492,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

