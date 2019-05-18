BERNcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,758.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, BERNcash has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $41,758.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.01872204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061997 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00395577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006343 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

