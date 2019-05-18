Bechtle (BC8) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.00 ($105.81).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €103.20 ($120.00) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 12-month high of €100.60 ($116.98). The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

