Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Holdings Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 75,117 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

BBSI opened at $76.90 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.50. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $178,374.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,912.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $621,845.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,953.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,572 shares of company stock worth $1,254,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

