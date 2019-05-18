Barclays Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €100.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €115.00 ($133.72).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €104.40 ($121.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. zooplus has a 12-month low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 12-month high of €192.60 ($223.95). The firm has a market cap of $745.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.90.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

