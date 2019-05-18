Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 127 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,361,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,626 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $7,107,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $197.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.24. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $132.75 and a 1 year high of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/bank-of-montreal-can-purchases-127-shares-of-bio-techne-corp-tech.html.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.