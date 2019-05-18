Bainco International Investors Has $10.20 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Bainco International Investors lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.7% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $202.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $134.87 and a 12-month high of $203.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Tower to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.44.

In related news, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $6,316,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,459.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,986 shares of company stock worth $41,954,910. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

