Avrobio Inc (AVRO) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Avrobio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). Wedbush also issued estimates for Avrobio’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01).

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Avrobio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.42 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $17.89 on Friday. Avrobio has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $431.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.