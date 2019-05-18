Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

