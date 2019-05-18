Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Our 12-month price target is derived from an estimated market value of the firm at $88M, which includes a DCF analysis based asset value for AG013, with a 18% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate, excluding debt and assuming 46M shares outstanding at the end of 1Q20.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 599,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,622. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

