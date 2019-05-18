Atlantic Gold (AGB) Given New C$2.60 Price Target at Desjardins

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Atlantic Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial upped their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 price target on Atlantic Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.74.
AGB stock opened at C$2.89 on Tuesday. Atlantic Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $682.04 million and a P/E ratio of 24.08.
About Atlantic Gold
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
