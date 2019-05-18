Atlantic Gold (AGB) Given New C$2.60 Price Target at Desjardins

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Atlantic Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial upped their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Atlantic Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 price target on Atlantic Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.74.

Get Atlantic Gold alerts:

AGB stock opened at C$2.89 on Tuesday. Atlantic Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $682.04 million and a P/E ratio of 24.08.

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.39 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Atlantic Gold will post 0.13000000062201 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Gold

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.