Associated Banc Corp Has $2.20 Million Stake in BP plc (BP)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in BP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in BP by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Shares of BP stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

