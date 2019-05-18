Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ASNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ascena Retail Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.05 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.26.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNA opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ascena Retail Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.