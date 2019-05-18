Artis REIT (AX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Artis REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Artis REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Artis REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$137.30 million for the quarter.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

