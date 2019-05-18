ARKEMA/S (ARKAY) Announces Annual Dividend of $2.35

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 2.353 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ARKEMA/S has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ARKEMA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ARKEMA/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

