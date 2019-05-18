Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $28,000 Stake in General Electric (GE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in General Electric by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.16 price objective (up previously from $1.06) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

