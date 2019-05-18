Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00007971 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, Cobinhood and DragonEX. Arcblock has a market cap of $57.78 million and $17.75 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00369885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00825315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00149450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005264 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDEX, BitMart, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

