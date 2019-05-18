Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for animals. The Company is developing compounds for the pet health market, including a non-COXIB analgesic for treating pain, an appetite-stimulating molecule for inappetence and licensed non-opioid local anesthetic for treating post-operative pain. It operates in the United States and Europe. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Aratana Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.76 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright cut Aratana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Aratana Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Aratana Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.14 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aratana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:PETX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 454,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,696. Aratana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETX. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 7,258,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Aratana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,400,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 642,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

