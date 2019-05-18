Anthem (ANTM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $293.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anthem shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company's prudent acquisitions and collaborations complement its organic growth. Its consistently growing top line paves the way for long-term growth. A diverse product portfolio has also helped the company enhance its underwriting results. Anthem’s strong capital position backs effective capital deployment via share buybacks and regular dividends. A strong outlook for 2019 and growing membership instills investor's confidence in the company. However, the company has been suffering from high benefit costs and selling, general and administrative expense. Rising level of debt is another concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Anthem to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $338.00 price target on Anthem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.87.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $265.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem has a twelve month low of $220.80 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

