Analyzing Aramark (ARMK) & Denny’s (DENN)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aramark alerts:

This table compares Aramark and Denny’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $15.79 billion 0.49 $567.88 million $1.99 15.90 Denny’s $630.18 million 1.87 $43.69 million $0.68 28.75

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Denny’s does not pay a dividend. Aramark pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.27% 17.31% 3.89% Denny’s 7.89% -34.51% 12.18%

Volatility & Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aramark and Denny’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 4 8 0 2.67 Denny’s 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aramark presently has a consensus target price of $40.64, suggesting a potential upside of 28.43%. Denny’s has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.11%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Denny’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aramark beats Denny’s on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, clinical equipment maintenance, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.