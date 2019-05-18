Analysts Set STEP Energy Services Ltd (STEP) PT at $6.44

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 8th.

TSE STEP traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 208,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,144. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$12.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

