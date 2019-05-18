Analysts Set $31.50 Target Price for Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 36 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

CNNE stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Cannae has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $26.90.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1,046.7% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 53,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.