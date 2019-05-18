Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Gold Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Superior Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.80 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGI. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

SGI opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$31.59 million for the quarter.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

