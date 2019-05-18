Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.34. Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Nomura upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $173,912.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,658,271.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 11,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $643,373.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,159.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,584 shares of company stock worth $5,815,607. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 940.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,763,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $131,353,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10,307.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,287,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,627,000 after buying an additional 1,817,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 467.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after buying an additional 1,096,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,227. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

