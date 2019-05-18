Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $920.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.67. The stock had a trading volume of 573,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,143. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.58. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.04 per share, with a total value of $6,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,210,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,923,304.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,164.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

