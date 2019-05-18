American Water Works (AWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Water Works have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. American Water Works continues to add water and wastewater customers, as well as expand its market reach through acquisitions and organic growth. The planned capital expenditure within 2019-2023 time period for improving its water and wastewater systems will enable the company to provide efficient services to the expanding customer base. New rates are boosting the top line of the company. However, the company is subject to stringent regulations, fluctuating weather patterns and risk of accidents due to old and soiled pipelines. High debt level of the company is a headwind.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of AWK opened at $112.04 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $77.73 and a 52-week high of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 18,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $2,061,276.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $741,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,727 shares of company stock worth $3,857,391 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

