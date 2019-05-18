American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Williams Companies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $32.00 price objective on Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.70. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

