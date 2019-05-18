American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

AMH opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider David Goldberg sold 74,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,645,367.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $102,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,978,182 shares of company stock valued at $93,613,952. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

